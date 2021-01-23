NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Be Traded To Hawks For Package Centered On John Collins

As they continue to struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. If they fail to return to the winning column and suffer another huge disappointment, there’s a strong possibility that Towns would follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Minnesota. The Timberwolves haven’t shown any single indication that they are planning to part ways with their franchise player but if he demands a trade, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the teams that could express strong interest in acquiring Towns from the Timberwolves is the Atlanta Hawks. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable Towns to join forces with Trae Young in Atlanta. In the proposed scenario, the Hawks would be sending a package that includes John Collins, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns, Josh Okogie, and Naz Reid.

“Karl-Anthony Towns would be the centerpiece of this blockbuster deal but there are plenty of big names involved. Josh Okogie and Naz Reid would also be on their way to the Atlanta Hawks in the deal. The Hawks would have to part ways with some key assets but would benefit greatly. The skill-set that Towns brings to the table is dynamic enough to warrant such a trade and it would speed up the timeline around Trae Young. John Collins and Clint Capela are franchise-type players to join Minnesota. They would be able to team up with D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards are centerpieces for the future.”

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Though it would cost them a plethora of precious trade assets, the suggested blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Hawks as it would allow them to hit two birds with one stone. Aside from putting an end to the drama surrounding Collins and their franchise player, it would also enable them to add their second All-Star that perfectly fits the timeline of Young.

Pairing Young with Towns would give the Hawks one of the best young superstar duos in the league. If they grow together and meshes well on the court, the two young stars could build something special in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the proposed deal would provide the Timberwolves enough assets to jumpstart a rebuild in the post-KAT era. Aside from acquiring multiple first-round selections, they would also be receiving two promising players in Collins and Okongwu who could join D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Timberwolves would try to build in Minnesota.