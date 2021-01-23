Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Wears Skintight Yoga Pants For Her ‘Amazing Push Day’

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a series of clips where she demonstrated her “amazing push day.”

For the occasion, Lvovna modeled a pair of incredibly tight yoga pants. They were a bright cerulean shade that not only added a fun pop of color to the upload but also brought out the stunning blue tones of Lvovna’s eyes.

The leggings featured a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at Lvovna’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The yoga pants were made from a spandex-like material that flattered her curves. They were also decorated with a fun honeycomb knit pattern that offered some visual interest to the garment. An elastic panel at her waistband brought even more attention to her tiny midriff.

Lvovna paired the yoga pants with a monochrome gray sports bra. It was a sleeveless style with a high neckline to offer the fitness influencer support throughout her routine. The majority of the garment was a light heather hue, while the bottom elastic of the bra was a darker gunmetal color. A zipper ran down the center of the bust, adding a sultry element to the otherwise sporty look. In the back, the bra was a racerback silhouette.

Lvovna completed the look with a pair of gray leg-warmers as well as chunky black sneakers. She also sported a boot after breaking her ankle late last year.

Lvovna accessorized with a pair of large over-the-ear headphones as well as a necklace with a cross charm. She styled her long brunette locks into a high ponytail so that her wavy tresses cascaded down to hit her midriff.

Lvovna opened the video by smiling at the camera while showing off her physique. Next, she moved into completing a series of arm exercises, including both dumbbells and barbells.

Fans went wild over the new video and awarded the post over 7,000 likes and more than 140 comments.

“Have a great day fit beauty queen. Beautiful as always,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with several emoji including a kissing face, curled bicep, and fire symbol.

“Hottest woman on IG. Period,” proclaimed a second.

“Wow loving it! Consistency is key and you show that! Keep it up,” encouraged a third.

“So glad you had an amazing push day… Lord you look so beautiful and so amazing,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with both a blushing smiley face and a heart-eye emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Lvovna had stunned fans two weeks ago after modeling a tiny white swim set while on vacation.