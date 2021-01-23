JoJo Siwa Appears To Confirm She’s Coming Out With ‘Best Gay Cousin Ever’ T-Shirt

JoJo Siwa sparked speculation that she could be coming out with an Instagram post earlier in the week, and a new post appears to confirm it.

As The Daily Mail reported, the 17-year-old reality television and internet star took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself wearing a shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” Siwa thanked her cousin in the caption, apparently confirming that she was the “gay cousin” that the shirt referenced.

She also shared the image on Twitter, earning some big praise from her followers and sending her name to among the top Twitter trends on Friday.

“SO PROUD OF YOU!,” one person tweeted, adding a rainbow emoji. “You were Born This Way!”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!????❤️???? (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

The photo appeared to confirm the speculation sparked earlier in the week when Siwa took to TikTok to share a video that showed her singing along to the Lady Gaga song “Born This Way.” She wore a colorful, rainbow-style shirt as she sung along to lyrics that encouraged people to be proud no matter what sexual orientation they identify.

“No matter gay, straight, or bi/Lesbian, transgendered life/I’m on the right track baby/I was born to survive,” Lady Gaga sang in the portion that Siwa chose for her video.

The post drew some immediate viral interest, with her name again reaching the top of Twitter’s trends and many people praising what they saw as her coming out. Some noted that it would be a significant development, as Siwa has a largely young fan base and could make a significant impact by being open with her sexual orientation.

This feels like a big deal if it is what I think it is…JoJo Siwa is hugely popular with kids. And as someone just pointed out, if it is what I think it is, she's doing it at the height of her fame when she's selling out arenas. pic.twitter.com/oD2YehbZwu — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 21, 2021

There had been no public hints before this week that Siwa could identify as gay, and she had been in previous relationships that garnered some major attention. As The Daily Mail noted, Siwa had previously been in a relationship with Mark Bontempo, but she confirmed in November that they had broken up. At the time, she defended him against pushback that he had received online, saying she was happy during their time together and asking people not to be critical of him.

“You have NO idea about mark and I’s relationship. how much fun it was. how happy we both were, and how happy we both are. We decided it’s best for us to not be in a relationship…. that’s all,” she wrote.

Despite the hints left on social media in the past few days, Siwa has not directly addressed her orientation or responded to those asking her to clarify.