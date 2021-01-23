Alison Brie Goes Braless In A Black Velvet Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Alison completed her outfit with a very comfy pair of shoes.

Alison Brie showed off her décolletage in the stylish little black dress that she wore for her remote appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On the talk show, Alison, 38, was only shown from the chest up, but what viewers saw of the GLOW actress likely made a few jaws drop. She also gave her Instagram followers a closer look at all of her chic outfit, including the comfy footwear that she rocked with it.

Her black mini dress was crafted out of lush velvet embellished with silver glitter allover. The luxurious fabric looked striking against her porcelain skin. The number had a plunging neckline that dipped down to the bottom of her bust, providing more than a peek at the inner curves of her perky chest. The design made it obvious that she was going braless.

The garment’s other features included long sleeves and a ruched detail on the front that created a dramatic draped effect. Alison used a number of tags to share a few details about her look, and one of them identified the dress’s designer as Alexandre Vauthier.

The Promising Young Woman star drew even more attention to her chest area by accessorizing with a long silver lariat necklace. It was a piece designed by Graziela Gems, and it featured two starburst pendants. Alison also wore a coordinating ring and ear cuff.

On her feet, she wore a pair of cozy, slide-on house slippers that were black with a white spotted pattern. Her brunette hair gave her look a touch of old Hollywood glamour with its deep side part and soft, wavy style. The Horse Girl star revealed that hairstylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein was responsible for so masterfully arranging her mane.

Alison also tagged fashion stylist Erin Walsh, and she credited makeup artist Molly Greenwald for her flawless beauty look. She posed in the entryway of a residence that was presumably her home.

Her pair of pre-show pics were a hit with her followers, who rewarded them with upwards of 200,000 likes. They also left scores of compliments in the comments section, where her practical footwear received a lot of love.

“She’s perfect,” read one message.

“The slippers do sell the outfit though,” another admirer wrote.

“Damn, girl! You look outta sight!” gushed a third commenter.

One of Alison’s followers made a Mad Men reference in response to her low neckline.

“To quote Joan Harris ‘your décolletage is distracting,'” the fan commented.

This isn’t the first time Alison has slayed for a talk show appearance. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a lace look with a high hemline for a chat with Jimmy Kimmel.