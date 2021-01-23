Thanos Creator Says The Mad Titan Will Appear In The MCU’s Upcoming ‘Eternals’

It looks like we haven’t seen the last of Thanos, according to the co-creator of the character. The Mad Titan first appeared in the post-credits scene of the original Avengers film and had a small cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy. He eventually popped up in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron and was mentioned in a handful of films before snapping away half of the universe’s population in Avengers: Infinity War.

His time in the MCU seemed to come to an end in Avengers: Endgame when he was defeated at the hands of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. That may not be the case as it’s now being reported that Thanos will pop up in the upcoming Eternals film which is due out at the end of this year. Jim Starlin, the character’s co-creator, revealed on the Phase Zero podcast (via Comic Book) that Thanos was not done in the MCU.

Hosts of Phase Zero inquired if bringing Thanos back into another Marvel Studios project would be a wise decision, and the answer was quite surprising.

“I think they are,” Starlin said. “They made a truck of money off of and I believe I’ve heard some rumors that he’s coming back in different things. The first I think I’ve heard confirmed from Marvel Studios, he’s going to be in at least a guest appearance inside the Eternals. So he’s going to be around.”

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

This is the first it’s ever been heard that Thanos would be showing up in another movie, but the quote suggests it’s not going to be a major role. An appearance in Eternals makes sense, especially if it is in a guest role. Many fans of the MCU have been questioning for years why the Eternals wouldn’t have stopped or at least intervened the supervillain from wiping out half of the universe’s population. The group is a cosmic race who were granted their power by Celestials and are believed to be some of the most powerful comic book characters ever created.

The Chloe Zhao-directed flick is expected to span 7,000 years, giving plenty of opportunity for Thanos and his evil plan to be addressed. Whether the film will mention the events of Infinity War and Endgame remains to be seen. The Mad Titan is estimated to be around 1,000 years old, so he definitely would have been on the immortal’s radar on more than one occasion.

Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021, given the current slate is not further pushed back due to the ongoing health crisis.