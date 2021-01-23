Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Workout Ensemble

Fitness guru Katya Elise Henry sent temperatures soaring around the world on Friday, January 22, when she shared a sizzling new Instagram post of herself in a tiny ensemble.

The 26-year-old bombshell was captured seemingly in her kitchen as a stove was visible in the background. Katya took center stage as she struck a flirtatious pose that drew the eye to her killer curves.

She sat on a gray kitchen countertop with her thighs parted as the front of her figure faced the camera. Located in between her legs was a large black container from Blessed Protein, a fitness and health supplement company, and a white Blessed Protein shaker. She tugged on her bottoms with her left hand and placed her right hand on top of the shaker. The model smiled widely, showing off her white teeth, as she directed her soft gaze towards the camera.

Her long brunette hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose mermaid waves that added a touch of glam to her appearance. She sported her square-cut nails long with a sophisticated French tip design.

She flaunted her insane figure in a tiny gray workout ensemble from Workouts By Katya, a fitness apparel brand she founded. Her top featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that gave way to a view of cleavage. She teamed the garment with matching booty shorts that tightly hugged her curvy physique, showing off her hips, booty and thighs.

She accessorized the look with several minimalist-styled rings and a platinum necklace with a number “14” pendant hanging from it — an homage to her boyfriend Tyler Herro’s jersey number for the Miami Heat.

In the post’s caption, she shared some vegan fun-facts with her multitude of followers. She also promoted and tagged Blessed Protein, as well as Workouts By Katya.

The attention-grabbing photo was quickly met with enthusiasm and support from social media users, garnering more than 44,000 likes in just five hours since going live. Additionally, more than 200 fans spoke out in adulation for the model, her enviable form, her good looks, and her tiny outfit in the comments section.

“Love this set,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Your beauty is incredible,” a second fan chimed in, following with a star and pink heart emoji.

“This set looks so good on you, can’t wait to get mine queen,” a third admirer gushed.

“It is always a pleasure to see your posts,” a fourth individual asserted.

The model stunned her Instagram followers once more yesterday when she shared a racy photo that displayed her in just a thong and a bandeau top.