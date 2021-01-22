‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Matt James Faces A Game-Changing Bombshell In Episode 4

The Bachelor spoilers for Episode 4 confirm that Matt James’ journey will get a little bit more difficult come Monday night. He has already had his hands full with the women who arrived on the first night. However, five more ladies are about to arrive and this will generate some major drama.

Last month, spoiler king Reality Steve teased this particular tidbit. He noted that after the second rose ceremony, five additional women would be brought on as The Bachelor contestants.

Now, ABC is teasing that very thing. A sneak peek shared via the show’s Instagram page on Friday provided some insight into who these new contestants would be.

Brittany Galvin, 23, from Chicago, Illinois, will be quite aggressive from the first moment she meets Matt. Viewers can expect to see her presence cause some significant drama.

Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers previously revealed that fellow bachelorette Anna Redman would be aware of Brittany and toss out some juicy allegations about her.

Catalina Morales is a 29-year-old attorney who is originally from Puerto Rico. As Refinery 29 details, she was Miss Universe Puerto Rico about five years ago.

Ryan Claytor, 25, and 28-year-old ICU nurse Kim Li from California join filming during Episode 4 too.

Finally, 27-year-old Minnesota native Michelle Young gets the chance to impress Matt. The Bachelor teasers suggest that she might be one to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

It will come as no surprise that the women who have already been battling for Matt’s roses will be upset by these arrivals. The new ladies won’t waste any time trying to make a lasting impression and their moves will ruffle some feathers.

ABC teases that these arrivals will be announced by The Bachelor host Chris Harrison. He’ll drop the bombshell about this, and it seems that this comes right at the end of Episode 4.

How much will this change the course of Matt’s journey to find love? All signs point toward this development stirring things up quite a bit.

Additional The Bachelor teasers indicate that franchise veterans Ben Higgins and Wells Adams will both be popping up during Monday’s show. Victoria Larson and Katie Thurston will butt heads and there are two challenging, physical group dates on the way.

Which bachelorettes will get individual dates and which ones will fade into the background? The Bachelor spoilers hint that this will be an intense show filled with jealousy and drama, and fans will not want to miss it.