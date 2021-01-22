Brit Manuela Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Strappy Crop Top & Distressed Jeans

On Friday, January 22, American model Brit Manuela uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 1.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in what appears to be a courtyard. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Calabasas, California.

Brit flaunted her fantastic figure in a strappy white halterneck crop top. She paired the skintight garment with baggy distressed blue jeans. The revealing ensemble showcased the fitness model’s toned midsection. She finished off the casual look with rectangular sunglasses, small hoop earrings, a pendant necklace, and white tennis shoes. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in a straight, sleek style.

In the first image, Brit stood with her shoulders back and placed both of her hands in her pants pockets. She looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. The model appeared to be walking forward in the following photo. She put one of her hands back in her pocket and parted her full lips for the final shot. Numerous trees can be seen in the blurred background.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared a message about self-love. She also tagged the clothing company PrettyLittleThing, suggesting that is where she received her ensemble.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for Brit, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“HOTTEST BABE EVER,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“I love this fit,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eyes and a single red heart emoji.

“What a queen,” remarked another admirer.

“I literally love you, you look stunning; that outfit is so cute,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that she has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a black crop top and matching figure-hugging leggings while standing on a sidewalk. That post has been liked over 56,000 times since it was shared.