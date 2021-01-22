Madison Pettis Slays In Red Panties, Corset, And Thigh-High Stockings: ‘With Love’

Madison wore a lingerie set from Savage X Fenty.

Madison Pettis got in touch with her inner seductress while rocking a red-hot lingerie set for her latest Savage X Fenty photoshoot.

The former Disney Channel star is an ambassador for the intimate apparel brand, so she can often been seen sporting skimpy undies and other revealing pieces on her Instagram page. However, her 4 million followers never seem to get sick of staring at her in looks from Rihanna’s popular label.

In the caption that accompanied her most recent slideshow, she sent her admirers her love and an emoji kiss that was the same crimson color as her racy outfit. Madison teased and pleased by showing off her sensational hourglass figure in a strapless corset. The statement-making piece featured embroidered floral lace and boning for a vintage look. Underwire cups boosted her ample assets up, while a low sweetheart neckline trimmed with frilly tulle perfectly displayed her perky cleavage. A long ribbon in the center of the bust drew even more attention to her chest.

The corset featured silver hook-and-eye closures on the front. It was long enough to cover her hip bones and replace a garter belt — two garter straps stretched down from the bottom to clip onto her scarlet thigh-high stockings. The sheer leg coverings featured crystal Savage X Fenty branding on their top bands.

Madison’s final piece of intimate apparel was a pair of scanty lace panties. She added some sparkle to her sensual ensemble using her bling. She sported a few rings and a pair of oversize hoop earrings that were slim and shiny, along with a similarly-shaped bangle on her left wrist.

Her lip color matched that of her lingerie. Her naturally curly dark hair had been straightened and styled in long, loose waves with a glamorous side part.

Madison’s photoshoot took place inside a luxurious residence. For her first pic, she stood on a narrow staircase with both hands resting on its artfully designed banister. The next shot showed her standing between two large wooden bookcases. This was followed by a picture of the model sitting on a beige sofa, which made her hips look extra curvy.

For the next two pics, she revisited the staircase and the bookcases, respectively. The final photo showed her standing behind a different couch as she tugged on the top of one of her thigh-highs.

Madison’s followers seemed to agree that she slayed her latest lingerie look, and they took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

“Ravishing in red,” wrote one admirer.

“I just died and went to heaven seeing this one,” commented another fan.

“I think these may be my favorites,” read a third message.