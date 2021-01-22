Joe Biden Administration Is Hitting ‘War Drums’ As It Targets Syria, Commentator Says

Conservative commentator and One America News Network anchor Jack Posobiec claimed on Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing for military action against Syria.

“Assad rapidly becoming the #1 foreign target of the Biden admin,” he tweeted.

“These guy want to depose him. Syria Syria Syria is all I hear, full on war drums. They talk like they’re Alexander the Great,” he quoted an official as saying.

In another tweet, Posobiec claimed that the end goal is implementing regime change.

“The Syria stuff hasn’t even begun yet. Full-on regime change is being discussed again. It’s like the last 10 years of the civil war never happened.”

The claims came after Isreal’s i24 News reported that a Syrian state news agency cited sources on the ground who spotted a large United States military convoy entering the northeastern region of the country on Thursday — the day after Biden was sworn in as president. According to the Israeli television channel, the convoy included approximately 40 armored vehicles and trucks with the support of helicopters. The convoy was reportedly transporting logistical equipment and arms from Iraq to Syria. Local media allegedly claimed that such transfers are not out of the ordinary.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As reported by Newsweek, Syria sent a message to Biden on Wednesday during a virtual session of the United Nations Security Council through Bashar al-Jaafari, the Syrian permanent representative to the U.N.

“The American occupation forces continue to plunder Syria’s wealth of oil, gas and agricultural crops, burning and destroying what it cannot steal.”

Jaafari urged America to disengage from the country’s civil war and withdraw its troops from the region.

During his time as vice president in Barack Obama’s administration, Biden supported calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down amid accusations of human rights abuses. The United States — which backs the militia forces that oppose the Russia and Iran-backed Syrian government — still has 600 to 900 troops in northeastern Syria. The region is now controlled by the mostly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces militia.

Per Newsweek, the leadership of the Democratic Forces has expressed its desire for America to maintain its military presence in the country and play a “diplomatic role” in the conflict.

Although Biden’s Syria strategy is still unclear, his campaign previously criticized Donald Trump’s approach to Syria.

“Biden would recommit to standing with civil society and pro-democracy partners on the ground,” his campaign’s official foreign policy statement claimed.

The statement continued to claim that the United States would use its “leverage” in Syria to “help shape a political settlement to give more Syrians a voice.”