Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam’s Bombshell Plan For Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 25, tease that Nikki tries to push Victoria to go to Hawaii with her, but Vicky seems resistant to the idea of some rest and relaxation. Elsewhere, Adam has a bombshell plan to help Chelsea regain her life. Finally, Amanda and Nate reconnect with a friendly chat.

When Victoria needs a nudge, it’s no shock that Nikki’s the one to point her in the right direction, according to SheKnows Soaps. This mother-daughter duo has been together through thick and thin, and there’s very little that Nikki wouldn’t do for Victoria. It’s no secret that Victoria is a workaholic, and Nikki wants to ensure that her daughter takes a break for some self-care. She plans a big trip to Hawaii, and Victoria isn’t interested in going. However, Nikki insists, and she enlists Billy’s (Jason Thompson) help in getting Victoria out of Genoa City and away from her CEO chair at Newman Enterprises for a change of pace to recharge. Nikki has a whole slate of wonderful, relaxing activities, and all Vicky has to do is show up and let herself be pampered for a bit. However, Victoria seems to get hung up on Lily (Christel Khalil) and Katie bonding at ChancComm, and it could mean she blows off her mom and the fancy vacation.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Adam (Mark Grossman) gets the bright idea to have Sharon (Sharon Case) try to help Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) with her mental health. He hopes that it will help Chelsea regain her speech and movement. It seems that Adam is entirely clueless about how Chelsea might feel about Adam’s ex-wife being part of her recovery team. It seems that he might be the most clueless person on the planet. However, it seems that Adam has something up his sleeve. He hopes that seeing Sharon there will agitate Chelsea enough to make her move and talk. He might be right.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Nate (Sean Dominic) reconnect over coffee. It seems that there are no hard feelings between these two about the way their relationship ended. Nate recognizes that Amanda and Devon (Bryton James) are leaning on each other, and he seems pleased that they each have somebody. Amanda feels concerned that Nate is ambivalent about his new job with ChancComm, but he’s still coming to terms with no longer being a surgeon. They also discuss her DNA test and how Amanda feels after meeting her biological mother.