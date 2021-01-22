Anna Katharina Slays In White Crop Top And Matching Cheeky Panties

Instagram sensation Anna Katharina is showing off her incredible body in a sexy new social media snapshot. The model wowed her 1.3 million followers in a new post where she wore a revealing white ensemble that highlighted her best assets.

The 28-year-old posed in front of a plain black background which made the starkness of her outfit stand out. Anna sported a white crewneck crop top which showcased her toned tummy which looked as slender as ever. The long-sleeved garb was cut off just below her bustline, revealing her bronzed torso.

Paired with the crop top was a cheeky pair of boyshorts panties. Anna slightly turned her round rump toward the camera, giving her followers a clear shot of her curvy booty.

Anna wore her blond locks down and in loose waves which fell on either side of her face. She stared into the camera stoically as she held her hands together at her waist.

In the caption for the new photo, the American bombshell wrote that she was excited for the upcoming lazy and rainy weekend. She added a heart emoji while noting that she was ready to get cozy.

She tagged her favorite spray tan company in the photo, as well as her photographer Eduardo Cebellaos who she was worked with many times in the past.

In under an hour, the sexy new post from Anna brought in over 8,000 likes and 170 plus comments. Admirers of the social media star complimented her hot look and flawless beauty in the comments section.

“What a dream!” one fan commented.

“I have those underwear and they do not look like that on me and I really wish they did,” another added.

“She is sublime with that beauty and this dream body,” a third follower commented.

“Just crazy stunning,” a fourth fan wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face and flame symbol, as fans wrote that she looked “fire.”

The new upload from Anna is quite conservative compared to one she shared on her timeline yesterday. The model posed in a striking gold bikini on January 21 for a tantalizing video where she flashed a whole lot of cleavage. She showed off her incredible body in the shimmery bathing suit as she promoted Bang Energy drink. Anna has been an ambassador for the company for quite some time and regularly shares sexy promotions to her feed and shares promo codes with her followers.