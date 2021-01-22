Holly Madison, 41, Slays In Strapless Mini Dress And Thigh-High Velvet Boots

Former Playboy Playmate Holly Madison is showing off her incredible figure in a new social media snap. The 41-year-old shared a colorful photo to her timeline on January 22 where she rocked a frilly dress and thigh-high boots.

Holly sported a strapless pastel pink ruffle dress which had five different layers of fabric. The straight neckline landed just above the model’s bust and was finished with a satin strip. The garb’s hemline was rather short, landing just a few inches below her rump. A small piece of white fabric stuck out from underneath the dress, suggesting she had a slip underneath.

Paired with the look were maroon thigh-high velvet boots which rose a few inches over Holly’s knees. The heels of the shoes were chunky and several inches tall, giving the blond a boost in the height department. The boots were tightened around her thighs with thin strings which she tied into small bows.

Holly wore her long locks down and in loose waves and sported dark roots. She paired her look with a pearl bracelet and silver watch. Her nails were also perfectly manicured with pink nail polish which she kept rather short and rounded out.

For an extra pop of color, Holly posed in front of a large wall that had different colored glass panes. Behind her were alternating colors which included pink, yellow, red, blue, and green.

In the caption of the post, Holly asked her followers to fill up the comments section with their favorite food emoji. She added the lollipop and wrapped candy to the end of her caption, both of which matched her colorful photo.

Her fans followed her prompt and began filling up the comments section with hundreds of emoji including the peach, french fries, chocolate bar, and sushi.

Other fans complimented Holly’s fierce look and killer outfit.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote.

“Fitting caption since you’re looking like a snack,” a second added.

“It’s the shoes for me,” a third fan commented.

In under an hour, the new upload had brought in over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Earlier this week the former Playmate wowed her followers when she posed in a black bikini. The January 18 upload was one of Holly’s more NSFW pics, as she wore a cheeky black bikini and laid on top of a bathroom counter. The strappy bathing suit was quite revealing and showed off a whole lot of skin.