Sarah Harris Rocks An Animal-Print Bikini Top & Frayed Shorts In Hot New Update

Sarah Harris took to social media to celebrate a loved one’s birthday while rocking a seriously sexy bikini. The post was added to her Instagram account on January 22 and it’s earned her nothing but praise.

Sarah had her chest facing toward the camera and her boyfriend, Josh Williams, stood by her side. A tag in the post indicated that the duo was in Palm Beach Waiheke Island. The walls were white and there was a metal towel rack that was adhered to the wall behind the good looking couple. Sarah’s arms were straight down near her hips and she grabbed one of Josh’s hand in hers. She turned her head to the side while looking at the cell phone in her man’s hands to be sure he captured the perfect angle.

The model showed off her smoking hot figure in a mismatched outfit. Her top featured a leopard print pattern. It had a scanty, strapless cut that treated her audience to a great view of her toned shoulders and arms. The garment’s sexy neckline also showed off an eyeful of her voluptuous assets.

Sarah’s bottoms featured a thick waistband that was high on her hips. The front secured with a set of silver buttons that helped draw even more attention to her toned abs. Its daringly short legholes were frayed and the hemline, hitting high on her thighs while revealing a good glimpse of her bronze legs. Sarah pulled her long, blond locks back and a few loose pieces framed her face. Equal amounts spilled over her shoulders and back.

Josh opted to show off his sculpted figure in a racy look of his own. He wore a pair of white shorts that had pockets with exposed hemlines. There were dark zippers on his sides and a pair of drawstrings that matched. Josh gelled his hair back so that it stuck up. He added a black watch to one wrist that served as his only visible accessory.

In her caption, Sarah referred to Josh as her “one & only.” Her audience has been giving the post a ton of love and it’s already amassed over 1,700 likes and 30 comments in a few short minutes. Several Instagram users commented on the update to wish Josh a happy birthday while many others raved over the couple’s fit figures.

“U both look amazing together,” one follower commented with a single black heart.

“I wish him a happy birthday and you a nice weekend,” a second fan chimed in.

“Couple goals, you guys look fab,” a third Instagram user wrote with a trail of flames.