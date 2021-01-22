Lyna Perez Flashes Her Cheeky Side In A Knit Dress For Sultry, Seaside Snap

Model/influencer and Playboy alum Lyna Perez is a master of enticing her 6.1 million followers on Instagram. With her latest offering, the shapely 28-year-old dropped jaws once again by showing off her alluring assets in a stunning, seaside capture.

In the sultry, rear-view snap — which went live on her timeline on Friday afternoon — Perez rocked a knit dress that conformed tightly to her perky bustline. Moreover, she had lifted the garment up in the back, flashing her cheeky side for the camera in the process.

Perez captioned the photo by offering fans a chance to get followed back, provided they were able to guess a number between one and 100 that she had pre-determined. While a number of her admirers wasted little time in commenting with their guesses, others among her cheering section were content to publicly swoon over the uploaded picture.

“All this heat from your body nearly burned my pc,” joked one fan, who added a slew of emoji for emphasis.

“Dream picture of a dream woman. And where is the beach?” wrote a second supporter, apparently unable to look beyond Perez’s bodacious body.

“Love when you show your flesh,” confessed a third commenter.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” gushed a fourth devotee.

In just over an hour after it had appeared on her profile, the sensuous share had inspired nearly 5,000 replies. Fans further voiced their approval by double-tapping it to the tune of 75,000-plus likes.

The medium-wide shot showed Perez appearing to stand in the clear water with her back facing the device that documented her. However, she had turned her head slightly to her left, which allowed her to peer directly into the camera’s lens from over her shoulder. All the while, her golden-brown hair extended from a center part and blanketed her back on the near side.

Perez’s knit frock was hewn from a sandy, fawn-colored material that blended well with her beachfront surroundings. The garment appeared to cling to her left breast in the shot while her somewhat looser sleaves looked to have been pulled up toward her elbows.

At the lower edge of the frame, one of her perfectly contoured cheeks appeared to be completely bare as she had pulled the lower half of the dress up and over to the opposite side. Just below her pert posterior, the tops of her slender, sculpted thighs could also be seen in the photo.

Earlier this week, Perez raised temperatures on the platform with a post that found her exposing her massive cleavage by going braless underneath a fuzzy, blue cardigan.