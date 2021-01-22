Joe Biden Treated Troops ‘In A Way That Violates The Geneva Conventions,’ Columnist Says

In a Friday column for Breitbart, columnist John Nolte argued that President Joe Biden treated American troops in a way that violated the Geneva Conventions Act of 1964 by allowing the transfer of thousands of National Guardsmen into a nearby parking garage before they were ultimately let back into the U.S. Capitol.

“The Geneva Conventions expressly forbid forcing prisoners of war from sleeping on concrete, or in parking garages,” he wrote.

“In other words, His Fraudulency Joe Biden, America’s feeble commander-in-chief, has already treated his own troops in a way that violates the Geneva Conventions. Technically, it’s not a violation because the Geneva Conventions directly relate to prisoners of war.”

As reported by Politico, the troops were forced into the parking garage where they had to sleep on the ground. The decision received backlash from top lawmakers from both parties, some of whom offered to provide their offices as rest areas.

“We feel incredibly betrayed,” one Guardsman said.

Nolte highlighted the Politico article and its claim that the underground garage had temperatures in the low 40s, as well as one toilet per 2,500 troops. He then pointed to a portion of the Geneva Conventions that claimed premises for prisoners of war must have adequate heat and light and be fully shielded from dampness. The section also provides recommendations for sleeping quarters, including proper ventilation, adequate bedding and blankets, and sufficient space. According to the Breitbart columnist, forcing the troops to sleep in the garage violated four of the convention’s stipulations.

“The sad truth is that this chickenhawk draft dodger sees U.S. troops as nothing more than props,” he wrote.

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Nolte accused Biden of using the National Guard as “props” to generate fear of terror threats at his inauguration and paint all supporters of Donald Trump as terrorists. This purported plan, he said, was to prevent peaceful protests of his presidency.

Troops were vetted by the FBI before being deployed to Washington, D.C., due to fears of an insider attack. The fears came in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol that followed a rally held by Trump nearby.

“And while the military routinely reviews service members for extremist connections, the FBI screening is in addition to any previous monitoring,” the publication noted.

As The Inquisitr reported, the fears around the inauguration came amid purported extremist plotting on platforms like Gab, Telegram, and 8kun. Per HuffPost, one user called for an “armed revolt” against “the Deepstate” with or without Trump’s leadership.