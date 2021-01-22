Pamela Anderson, 53, Flaunts Her Bare Legs In A Low-Cut Mini Dress And Stilettos

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she flaunted her long legs while modeling a mini patterned dress

The photo was a classic black and white shot and gave the picture an artistic yet sultry vibe. For the occasion, Pamela wore a long-sleeved mini dress that featured a hem which ended at her upper thighs. The daring style allowed the actress to show off her long and lean legs. The garment was covered with a floral print that had been given a modern twist as the oversized outline of flowers.

The neckline was a low plunging silhouette that showcased the model’s collarbone and décolletage. The sleeves were long but had volume and featured cuffs at the wrist. Last but not least, a belt cinched around her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Though the grayscale image did not show the colors of the garment, a previous Instagram post from August showed that the dress was a bohemian beige tone with pink accents.

Pamela completed the look with a pair of high heeled shoes that further elongated her figure. She styled her hair into a voluminous bombshell look so that her bleached blond tresses cascaded down past her shoulders. She also sported side-swept bangs.

The setting for the photo was a barren landing in a luxurious house. A staircase descended behind the model and decorative iron railing ran throughout the frame. Large skylights provided light for the space, and a round pillar stood almost directly in the middle of the shot.

Pamela positioned herself by leaning up against the column in a pose that gave a dreamy and wistful air to the shot. She crossed one leg in front of the other to accentuate her curves, kept both hands behind her back, and turned her head to look to an object off-frame.

In the caption for the picture, Pamela noted the empty cavernous setting by making a joke about social distancing.

Fans went wild over the upload and awarded the post around 6,000 likes. Since Pamela has restrictions on comments, the only user able to make it through the filter posted a simple red heart emoji in response to the sizzling new upload.

Pamela appears to be favoring artistic black and white photos in many of her recent posts, and has shared three different monochrome pictures in the past three days alone. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, one photo that was particularly popular featured the model wearing a short satin chemise.