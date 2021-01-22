Hailey Bieber Shows Off Incredible Body In Tiny Black Bikini

Hailey Bieber is showing off her incredible figure in a series of sexy new Instagram snaps. The 24-year-old dazzled her 32.3 million followers as she posed in a black bikini for two black-and-white photos.

While posing with her hands on her hips, Hailey faced the camera with a small grin as she flashed a whole lot of skin. Her string bikini was a classic style and had thin straps that ran behind her back. The bottoms were lowcut but had high straps that ran up high on her waist. She showed off her toned tummy and flashed a little bit of cleavage in the look, which she paired with black Ray Bans sunglasses. On her feet were a pair of Chanel loafers with a large double C logo.

Hailey also had her hair wrapped in a white towel and accessorized her look with small hoop earrings and rings on each of her hands. The model stood outside in front of several white doors. Her body was reflected in their glass, as were some of the palm trees in the distance. A large Yves Saint Laurent bag also sat on an outdoor couch behind Hailey that was quite large in size.

In her caption of the upload, the model said that everything is better in the Bahamas, where she is currently vacationing with her husband Justin Bieber.

In her new post and several others in the last few days, Hailey also tagged documentarian Moises Arias. The famous daughter set her comments section to limited, meaning only certain Instagram users were allowed to leave compliments below the image. The post brought in over 530,000 likes in under an hour but had only 15 comments.

Friends of Hailey left her sweet notes below the pic while complimenting her beauty.

“Everything is better with HB,” Leon “Starino” Anderson wrote.

“The most sophisticated bikini photo I’ve ever seen lol,” a second friend commented.

Many of the other comments included the black heart emoji to match the aesthetic of the photo.

Just last month the stunner flaunted her incredible body when she rocked a tiny pink bathing suit. Hailey stood in front of a tall palm tree and the sun which shined brightly behind her. Justin shared the NSFW photo to his own feed for a post that brought in over 4.7 million likes. The singer complemented his hot wife by added three heart emoji to his caption, as over 19,000 fans commented on the picture.