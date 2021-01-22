Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Flexibility In Revealing Bodysuit For ‘Rolling Stone’

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to give fans another update. The British singer recently graced the latest issue of Rolling Stone and has done an eye-catching shoot for the publication. Within the two-photo upload, she showed off some of the images that were taken for the magazine.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper wowed in a black cut-out bodysuit that went down to her ankles. The item of clothing was cut-out around her chest, stomach, legs, and lower-back side, revealing a lot. Lipa teamed the look with heels of the same color that gave her some extra height. She styled her long dark wavy hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion. Lipa is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked down her left arm.

The two-time Grammy Award winner showcased her flexibility and was bent back in front of a plain gray backdrop. She left her locks to drape behind her while a wind machine appeared to be blowing her tresses around. Lipa stretched one hand to the back of her thigh and raised the other to her head. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression, making the pose look effortless.

In the next slide, Lipa wore a short cream dress that featured white lace detailing and long sleeves with pink, purple, and white feathery cuffs. The garment had buttons going up the middle and fell above her upper thigh. She went barefoot and looked to have pulled her hair up.

The entertainer was snapped jumping in the air with her arms spread out beside her. Lipa kept her left leg straight while bending the other back. She stared in front her and looked fixated at something while being photographed fairly side-on.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 4,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 59.5 million followers.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend and she IS the moment, now come on now,” one user wrote.

“your back on the first pic must be tired from carrying the entire music industry on it,” another person shared.

“your most incredible photoshoot,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow!!! This is Art!” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short decorative dress with pink leather boots for her recent Jimmy Kimmel appearance.