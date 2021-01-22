Gabrielle Union, 48, Rocks A Colorful Bikini Top As She Splashes In A Waterfall

Gabrielle Union is enjoying her tropical vacation while her Instagram followers are enjoying some glimpses of the 48-year-old’s bikini body.

Union took to the social media platform to share a pair of snaps from a getaway to Jamaica, showing off her incredible physique as she took in the sights. In the first shot, Union wore a bright multi-colored bikini top and a pair of black shorts, posing in what appeared to be a jungle. Squatting close to the ground, Union leaned against a small tree and shot a steely gaze toward the camera, showing off her well-toned arms.

In the next photo, she posed with husband Dwyane Wade as the two stood under the rushing water of a small waterfall. Wade stretched his arms out in the water as Union posed in front of him, spreading her arms wide and closing her eyes as the white foam crashed around them. In another photo, she appeared to scream in fright while sitting atop Wade’s shoulders as he stood in the rushing rapids.

The final shot showed the two standing on a rock and sharing a kiss, with Union standing on her tip-toes to reach her 6-foot-4 husband.

The pictures were a big hit with Union’s fans, racking up more than 230,000 likes and thousands of supportive comments. Many wrote that they were pleased to see the couple having such a good time and looking so happy together.

“You people are just out here living life,” one person commented.

“Couple goals,” wrote another, adding a series of heart emoji.

Many of the followers recognized the setting as Dunn’s River Falls in Jamaica, a popular tourist destination known for its natural beauty.

This is not the first time that Union’s social media followers have gotten a glimpse of her bikini body in the heart of the winter. On New Year’s Eve, she took to Instagram to share a photo collage of some of her highlights from the year, including plenty that showed her lounging in the sun while wearing revealing swimsuits.

Though the onset of the coronavirus forced Union and her family to spend more time indoors, she still managed to get out in the sun as often as possible. As The Inquisitr noted, back in August she shared a viral snap of herself wearing a thong two-piece swimsuit. The imaged showed her posing on a boat and smiling as she stood in front of the glistening water.