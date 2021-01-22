Chip Gaines Gushes Over Wife Joanna In Tender Instagram Post

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines gushed over his wife Joanna in a tender Instagram post where he praised her for above all, always putting their family first even though the two are always busy with outside projects that could take her away from their brood.

In a photograph seen here, Chip exclaimed how Joanna does a lot of things well. But, he had to say that the way she loves their five children, Crew, Drake, Emmie, Duke, and Ella was her crowning achievement.

Joanna sat atop a leather club chair in a casual area with her smallest son Crew in her lap.

The two sat in a corner next to a white stairwell covered in Joanna’s iconic shiplap wood that featured a black wrought iron handrail. Over Joanna’s head was a brass floor lamp with a swivel head that was positioned directly over the television personality. A painting of an outdoor scene was positioned right above the back of the chair.

The floors are planks of gorgeous light-colored wood and are accented with a braided rug seen in the far right corner of the snap.

To the left of the photograph, a vintage, standing record player had a stack of LP’s atop it. Behind it, a huge mirror rested on the floor and leaned up against the wall, creating a visually appealing accent.

Joanna shared a recent snap of Crew to her own Instagram page on January 17 seen here where she called him a “sock fishing champ” as the little boy stood on a bench in the couple’s home with a pole in his hand as he grabbed a small sock at the end of the line. This image gave followers of the family another look at the interior of the Gaines home, where a small seating area with a dark-colored table and two chairs was positioned in front of a bright, unadorned window.

Followers of the couple loved the way Chip spoke about his wife in the caption of the photo and admired him for being so considerate of the way Joanna tends to their clan.

“This is the nicest thing I think anyone could say about a woman,” wrote one fan.

“She is so, so blessed to have a man who recognizes this… so very blessed.” penned a second follower.

“I love how much you care for one another as a couple. It’s beautiful. As not many have this magic in their marriage,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“I love the love you show your wife. It’s super inspiring!” remarked a fourth fan.