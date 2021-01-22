Hank Aaron Dead, Baseball Legend Dies At Age 86

Henry “Hank” Aaron has died. The baseball legend, who once held the MLB record for career home runs, died at the age of 86, according to a report by WSB-TV. The tragic news was confirmed by Aaron’s daughter.

One of the greatest players in MLB history, Aarons’ career spanned 23 seasons — 21 with the Braves when they played in Milwaukee and Atlanta then 2 with the Milwaukee Brewers — and saw him make history in 1974 when he hit his 715th career home run, breaking a record held by Babe Ruth. His final career tally of 755 home runs stood until 2007, when it was broken by Barry Bonds.

Aaron was selected as an All-Star 25 times, won three Golden Gloves and lead the National League in home runs four times, batting average twice and RBIs four times. His sole MVP was won in 1957, the same year he won the World Series with the Milwaukee Braves. While he no longer is the home run leader, Aaron still tops the career rankings for runs batted in, total bases and extra-base hits.