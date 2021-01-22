Russian Model Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Abs & Teases A Peek Of Her Bra In Tiny Red Top: ‘Am I Cute?’

Polina Malinovskaya flaunted her bombshell body in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The model uploaded the snapshot to her page on January 22 and it has been getting a ton of attention from her 2.2 million fans.

Polina was posing in the middle of a parking garage. A geotag in her post indicated that she was in Moscow, Russia. She struck a sexy pose indoors, where she stood in front of a few large beams with yellow paint. Her feet were staggered and her arms draped near her sides. She had her chest facing toward the camera and met the lens with an alluring stare. Polina’s skin still looked flawless despite the fluorescent lighting in the space.

Her top boasted a cropped cut that left little to the imagination. It was made of a light fabric in bright red. The piece had a turtleneck collar and a cutout with a deep V-neckline that plunged into her bust. The middle of the garment was ruched, helping to draw attention to her chest. The fabric rode up and its high cut teased a peek of her bra’s underwire. Its long sleeves were tight on Polina’s arms and another opening revealed her ribs.

She teamed the look with a pair of light wash jeans. The waistband was worn low on her navel, highlighting her tiny midsection. There were a few areas of distressing near her thighs and knees. Polina dressed her look up with a silver belt that was studded with rhinestones. The front of the accessory trailed down the middle of her legs.

Her hair was done in funky pigtail buns with a few loose pieces of hair escaping around the frame of her face. Her mane was also styled with a center part.

Polina showed her wit in the caption, asking a few questions and making her own reply. She made sure to tag a few accounts that helped her to achieve her look, including Revolve.

Fans gave Polina’s most recent Instagram share their stamp of approval, and it has accrued more than 80,000 likes and 470-plus comments. Most social media users applauded the model’s fit figure.

“You are perfect darling,” one follower complimented, adding a single red heart to the end of their post.

“Beautiful even if you are negative sweetheart,” a second social media user wrote in reference to the caption.

“You are so beautiful and so cute,” a third fan added.

“Ur gorgeous beauty and gorgeous style inspired every girl,” one more exclaimed with the addition of a few flames.