Kenan Thompson Announces New Show Airing On NBC: ‘Mark Your Calendars’

Kenan Thompson has announced his new NBC comedy show which is scheduled to air in February. The comedian and currently longest-running cast member of Saturday Night Live told his followers to “mark your calendars” for the show’s debut on the Peacock network. He will play a widowed dad and father to two young girls on Kenan.

In the Instagram share seen below, Kenan showed off the cast, which includes his Saturday Night Live co-star Chris Redd, film and television star Don Johnson, and twins Dani and Dannah Lockett. The close-up shot gives fans a good look at Kenan‘s stars, with the tag line about how difficult raising children is.

Kenan was set to debut in 2020 reported Deadline in a story published in January of last year. However, the network wanted to give the actor time to craft the show and manage his workload, as he is still a cast member of both SNL and Bring The Funny.

The show is executive produced by Chris Rock, who also has his roots in the NBC comedy sketch mainstay. Lorne Michaels Broadway Video and Universal TV will produce said Deadline. Lorne Michaels is the long-running producer of SNL.

The comedy is the story of a widowed dad, Kenan, who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show while raising his girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law (Don Johnson), brother (Chris Redd), and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life said an official NBC press release regarding its premise.

The comedy will center around family and the way Kenan attempts to reclaim his life after his wife’s death. He reluctantly accepts help from his father-in-law Rick, played by Don, who was on the road as a sax player throughout most of his daughter’s younger years and attempts to make up that missed time with his granddaughters.

Initially, the role of the father was to be played by film star Andy Garcia said the Deadline story. Punam Patel was to portray Kenan’s brother, a role Chris Redd took over.

Casey Durkin / NBC

In the comments section of the post, there were good wishes all around for Kenan on his latest project, including those from past and present SNL members including Jimmy Fallon, Bobby Moynihan, and Vanessa Bayer.

Celebs including former Facts of Life star Kim Fields, Zachary Levi, Ken Jeong, and Ellie Kemper also sent their well-wishes to the celebrity, who has been on the small screen since 1995 when he made his debut on the Nickelodeon series All That. One year later, he and Kel Mitchell headlined their own series for the network titled Kenan & Kel. He would audition for SNL at the age of 25 in 2003 where he has remained ever since.