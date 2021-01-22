Summer Lynn Hart Rocks Plunging Cropped Tank & Ripped Jeans For Bang Energy Video

Summer Lynn Hart took to her Instagram account to post a sizzling new update. The American influencer uploaded a video on Wednesday, January 20, which captured her flaunting her ample assets in a flirty cropped tank and jeans combo while promoting a Bang Energy product.

In the footage, Summer wore her sexy ensemble while enjoying the sunny weather outdoors. She appeared to be walking around the neighborhood, and houses and lush greenery comprised her background.

At the beginning of the reel, she was seen leaning against a wall with her body angled sideways. She gazed at the lens and positioned her arms over her midsection with her hands touching. The next part featured Summer posing in the middle of the frame and walking toward the camera.

One bit of the clip showed the babe sitting on the stairs, drinking a Bang Energy product. She closed her eyes as she savored the flavor. Summer was then seen in another location, tugging at her outfit. She offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites. The rest of the clip featured Summer in various locations, striking several sultry poses.

The model sizzled in a tie-dye crop top with a ribbed texture. The piece boasted a plunging neckline which gave viewers a nice look at her cleavage. The garment’s cut left lots of skin exposed along her midsection, and admirers couldn’t help but gush over her flat tummy.

She sported a pair of high-waisted light blue jeans. The bottoms were distressed, with lots of tears along the thighs. The waistband hugged her slim middle, and the jeans highlighted the curves of her hips. Its body-hugging fit helped emphasize her hourglass frame.

Summer had her long nails painted with a white polish. As for her hairstyle, she left her blond locks loose and styled in soft waves that cascaded over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, the bombshell tagged Bang Energy and the brand’s CEO. Summer also added relevant hashtags.

As of this writing, the update has been watched over 9,600 times. It has also pulled in more than 2,900 likes and about 80 comments. The comments section was filled with various messages from her online supporters. A lot of them praised her body, while others gushed over her beauty. Countless fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the video. Instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“You are a bomb of perfection. I can’t stop mentioning how precious you are. You dazzle with your heavenly beauty,” a fan wrote.

“As lovely as ever!” added another follower.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed a third admirer.