‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Goes Casual In A Sleek Gray Dress For Instagram Slideshow

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil opted for a casual look in a new Instagram slideshow. The auburn-haired stunner wore a sleek gray dress for a sequence of four photographs that showcased her silly side to her 357,000 followers, who have hit the “like” button more than 5,000 times since it was posted.

In the first snap, Haley lay back with her head atop a white pillowcase. The close-up selfie displayed the swimsuit model’s lovely facial features. Her reddish-blonde hair was worn in its natural state, with soft bangs that lay low on her forehead. She showed off her tanned skin and held her right hand up in a peace sign.

The subsequent photos were of Haley standing awkwardly in a living room.

In the second, she looked off-camera and held up yet another peace sign. Her gray dress had a similar cut to a t-shirt, with a scoop neckline and short sleeves. The garment fell loosely to her knees.

Behind the model was a luxe-looking sofa in the color white. Added to that was a series of throw pillows scattered about its cushions. A tall silver lamp with a white shade was seen to the right of the photograph. Over the sofa, a large painting in muted tones was visible. A glass table with brass legs was on the floor in front of the sofa.

Haley turned her body to the right for the third snap. She was bent at the waist with her hands on her thighs as she displayed her backside for the camera. Haley’s tresses fell forward and her face wore a placid expression. In this shot, a side slit up the side of the dress was made visible to the camera.

In the final photograph, Haley stood straight and tall as her arms hung at her side. On her face was a questionable look, appearing to be in mid-blink with her mouth drawn tightly into a straight line, her usual brilliant smile nowhere to be seen.

Her fans and followers agreed that the real Haley — the young woman who admits to being part of the Nerd Herd and is not ashamed of being whip-smart — came through in these images

In an Instagram post, Haley shared a side-by-side photo of herself as a college graduate and in her Sports Illustrated shoot. In that caption, Haley revealed she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Honor’s College with a 4.0 GPA in her double major of biomedical sciences and psych, with a minor in chem.

She shared that she had done extensive lab work, including award-winning immunological studies and was involved with a mock trial and chess club, and owned pretty much every piece of Lord of the Rings and Marvel memorabilia that money can buy.

“I love these shots,” said one follower.

“She’s back in New York,” claimed a second fan.