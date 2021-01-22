Madi Edwards Brings The Heat In A Skimpy Crocheted Bikini After Touching Down In California

Madi returned to California this week after nearly two months in Australia.

Madi Edwards touched down in California this week after spending nearly two months in Australia. The model commemorated her return with a scorching-hot new Instagram post that brought some serious heat to her page.

The January 21 addition to Madi’s feed included a total of three photos that were snapped in Los Angeles, per the geotag. The Aussie hottie was seen standing outside against a blank white wall, where the shadow of what appeared to be an outdoor shower was cast above her that perfectly framed her physique as she worked the lens.

The blond bombshell seemed to have been greeted with warm and beautiful weather upon her return to the States, as she sported nothing more than a Fashion Nova bikini in the triple-pic update that boasted a unique, crocheted design. The two-piece included a teal-and-orange halter-style top with a plunging v-neckline that exposed her voluptuous cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had triangle cups with a flirty scalopped trim that drew even more attention to the busty display, while its thin band helped to accentuate Madi’s slender frame.

Madi also rocked a pair of racy bikini bottoms in the same bold color scheme that complemented her deep tan. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her dangerous curves, as well as a glimpse of her lean legs and shapely thighs.

She posed slightly in profile to the camera for one of the photos of the update, one photo, revealing the number’s cheeky design that teased a peek at her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its stringy waistband was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, highlighting her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The model kept things simple and left her blond locks down for the sizzling photo op. They were parted in the middle and styled in sleek waves that blew gently around her face in the wind as the camera snapped away.

Fans seemed thrilled at the sight of Madi’s phenomenal figure, as evidenced by the 15,000-plus likes that the post has accrued since going live. An additional 122 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for the social media star.

“Loving this,” one person wrote, adding a string of flame and heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look so gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“What a beauty!!!” a third follower remarked.

“Omg speechless,” added a fourth admirer.

Madi has been keeping her followers entertained with several skin-baring snaps this week. On Wednesday, she traded in her swimwear for sexy red lingerie with heart-shaped cutouts — a look that has racked up over 24,000 likes to date.