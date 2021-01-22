Daisey O’Donnell Flaunts Fit Figure In A Printed Bikini: ‘Free Spirit’

Daisey O’Donnell took to her Instagram page on January 20 to share a sexy update with her 1 million followers. The 22-year-old model showcased her bombshell curves in a printed two-piece swimsuit while enjoying the sunny weather outdoors.

In the saucy snapshot, Daisey was seen in a paved pathway, flaunting her bodacious curves on a shaded area of the location. She posed sideways and in the middle of the frame with her arms stretched to the sides. Her right hand was holding a sheer fabric that was part of her swimwear set.

The English influencer slightly raised her chin as she looked straight into the lens with her lips pouting as if giving a “kiss” to the camera. From her stance, a glimpse of her flawless armpit and pert booty were visible in the shot.

Daisey’s swimwear had a teal base with various prints and colors. It included a triangle-style bikini top that featured padded cups that hugged her buxom curves. The plunging neckline exposed her decolletage. However, her cleavage was not very visible in the pic as her hair partly covered the area. The garment had thin straps that provided support, and it went over her neck and tied around her back.

The matching bottoms boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed a lot of skin. The waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting her slender hips, and the high-cut design helped accentuate her lean thighs. The thong design allowed her to flaunt her round posterior. The bright-colored set made her bronze tan pop.

As for her accessories, Daisey sported a pair of dainty earrings, three gold bangles, and several rings. The model left her blond hair down and unstyled. Her locks appeared air-dried as her natural waves were showing.

In the caption, the co-founder of the ODolls Collection described herself as a “free spirit” and added a fairy emoji. She also revealed that her bathing suit was from Itty Bitty Kinis, tagging the brand in the caption and photo.

A lot of her ear fans loved the new update. Since being published on the popular social media platform, the snap earned more than 27,700 likes and over 280 comments. Countless admirers and some internet personalities took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many of them raved about her killer physique, while some others praised her beauty.

“You are so beautiful, truly flawless,” one of her admirers commented.

“I think I just fainted. Oh, wow. Too gorgeous for words. You make me hyperventilate,” wrote another social media user.

“Such perfection! Living your best life because you deserve it,” a third fan added.