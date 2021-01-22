Larsa Pippen Sizzles In A Scandalously Skimpy Black Bikini Poolside

Buxom bombshell Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy swimsuit poolside.

Larsa stood on a paved area with a luxurious-looking pool, complete with a waterslide, visible in the distance. A large potted plant was positioned to her left, and to her right were a few lounge chairs with intricate wrought-iron frames. Several palm trees and other greenery dotted the landscape, making the scene seem like a tropical paradise.

Larsa stood in the middle of it all, flaunting her flawless physique in her bikini. Her swimsuit top had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with tiny triangular cups that could hardly contain her curves. The garment showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and featured a minimalist design with a few white strips breaking up the opaque black fabric. Super thin straps extended around her neck, back, and between the two cups, securing the garment.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that incorporated the same black-and-white pattern, and the same ultra-thin straps. The bottoms dipped low in the front, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed, and the sides stretched high over her hips, secured with bows. The strings dangled down her shapely hips and the high-cut style accentuated her hourglass curves to perfection.

Larsa was barefoot in the image, and she posed with one foot flat on the ground and the other heel raised in a way that highlighted her curves.

Her long locks tumbled down her shoulder in an effortless style. She added a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sunlight that beamed down on her skin, illuminating her figure. She rested one hand on her thigh as she gazed at the camera, pairing the smoking-hot image with a positive caption.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 52,200 likes within 18 hours of going live, as well as 677 comments from Larsa’s eager audience.

“Best looking lady on Instagram!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Perfect legs,” another follower chimed in, captivated by that particular portion of Larsa’s physique.

“Incredible sexy gorgeous body,” a third fan commented.

“You look stunning,” another added simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa surprised her fans with a snap in which she rocked a distressed T-Shirt and leather shorts paired with thigh-high black boots for a casual yet super sexy look as she perched on her kitchen countertop.