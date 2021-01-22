Alexa Collins Gets ‘Cozy’ In A Sexy Ribbed Set That Flaunts Her Curves

Blond beauty Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling duo of shots in which she rocked a cozy yet sexy two-piece set. The photo was taken indoors, and Alexa perched on what appeared to be a crocheted ottoman with two plants visible in the background, adding a burst of greenery to the frame.

A nearby window allowed some natural light to filter into the space, and the horizontal white planks provided a simple backdrop for the shots. Alexa’s ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the company’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first image.

Alexa flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage in a cropped top crafted from a soft gray ribbed fabric. The garment was sleeveless, leaving her shoulders and slender arms exposed, and the material stretched over her ample assets. The low-cut neckline revealed plenty of her flawless figure, and the shirt stopped an inch or two below her breasts, placing her toned stomach on display as well. Three small white buttons were studded along the front of the piece.

She paired the shirt with matching bottoms that likewise had the delicate button detail. The high-waisted pants hugged her hips before the fabric stretched over her toned thighs. The bottoms were figure-hugging throughout, clinging to every inch of her sculpted stems, and she went barefoot in the effortless look.

Alexa kept things simple, opting not to add any accessories beyond a few delicate rings on her fingers and some silver hoop earrings. Her blond locks were styled in a deep side part, with curled tresses tumbling down her chest and back. In the first image, she tucked one foot underneath her and placed both hands on the ottoman as she gazed at the camera. For the second share, she flashed a radiant smile at the camera.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 21,300 likes within 22 hours, as well as 277 comments from her eager followers.

“You look stunning!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous lady with a gorgeous smile,” another follower remarked.

“Perfection,” a third fan chimed in simply.

“Very pretty & a smile that can inspire happiness across the land! Hope your day is as beautiful as you are!” yet another commented.

