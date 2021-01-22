Behati Prinsloo Goes Pantsless And Rocks Quirky Graphic T-Shirt As She Heads To The Couch In Sizzling Selfies

Behati Prinsloo delighted her six million Instagram followers with a new post on Thursday, January 22. After staying relatively silent on the social media platform for nearly a month, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel heated up her page with a series of sizzling photos that have her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The 32-year-old noted in the caption that she was headed from the bedroom to the couch when she stopped to snap the trio of selfies that brought some heat to her page. She appeared to be posing in front of a full-length mirror set up in her closet, as two rows of clothes were hung up in the background behind her.

Behati looked comfy and chic for the impromptu modeling session as she rocked nothing more than an oversized T-shirt that appeared perfect for lounging around the house. The white top fit loosely over her slender frame and featured a graphic of a unicorn on it — though the mystical creature wasn’t exactly as described in the fairytales.

The horned beast had gotten a punk makeover with a rainbow faux-hawk hairstyle, piercings, and tattoos, and wore a spiked black collar around its neck. Behati layered a black suit jacket over the tee but made sure to leave it open to show off its quirky design.

The Namibian beauty ensured that her unique t-shirt would be the focal point of the shots by ditching her pants for the sizzling photo op, though acknowledge that they weren’t even necessary since she was just relaxing at home. Her top was long enough to pull off the move, grazing down to the middle of her thighs to cover up her hips and derriere entirely. However, her followers were still treated to a look at her long, lean legs, much to their delight.

Behati completed her look with a pair of chunky designer loafers, which she teamed with sheer, ankle-length socks. She also rocked messy hair, sunglasses, and several anklets.

Behati was clearly feeling herself in the unconventional ensemble, and her fans seemed to love it as well, as hundreds hit up the comments section to show the catwalk queen some love for her look.

“Stunning as always, one person wrote.

“Coolest human,” declared another fan.

“Can I borrow your entire closet pls it’s for science,” a third follower requested.

“Who needs pants when you have Prada shoes on!” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 82,000 likes in less than a day’s time.