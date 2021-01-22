Gigi Hadid Reveals Baby Girl’s Name In The Most Basic Way On Instagram

Gigi Hadid finally revealed her baby girl’s name on Instagram. The supermodel took a sneaky but basic way to share the name of her four-month-old daughter with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

She changed her Instagram bio as seen here. The model did not mention the change but internet sleuths picked up on the addition quickly.

The 25-year-old added “Khai’s mom” to her personal details visible to her 63 million social media fans. Also in her bio is IMG Worldwide, the modeling agency she is represented by.

Elle reported that the name is popular in Vietnamese culture and means “warrior strong.” It also means “crowned” in Arabic. Elle added that the name shares a similarity with others in her family. Younger sister Bella’s middle name is Khair and her grandfather on her father’s side was named Khairiah Hadid.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The name could also be a nod to their shared heritage; Pakistani for Mailk and Palestinian for Hadid. The moniker is also gender-neutral a trend among young parents, as reported by the publication.

The model mom has been notoriously private about her daughter’s birth since she arrived into the world in September and the couple has not yet released a photograph of the baby’s face. Instead, Gigi teases her followers with snaps of the infant’s finger, such as in this Instagram post from January 5. On December 17, the infant was introduced to snow as Gigi stood in the middle of a street covered with frozen condensation in New York City, with Khai hidden in her baby buggy for the Instagram post.

The closest her followers got to a view of the baby’s face was when Gigi posted a head-to-head shot with her daughter in November, exposing only the crown of her head. It appeared that the tyke had her light-colored tresses in the Instagram post.

On January 20, Gigi shared a series of snaps of herself with Khai to her Instagram story, calling the baby “my girl” and “the best kid.”

The world found out that Gigi had delivered the baby after Zayn posted a message to his Twitter account on September 23.

He said that the couple’s baby girl had arrived and was healthy and beautiful. He said at the time that putting into words how he felt would be an impossible task and the love he felt for her was beyond his understanding. She publicly confirmed the pregnancy news earlier this year in an interview with Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show.

Zayn and Gigi have been togehter since 2015.