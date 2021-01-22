Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In Polka-Dot Crop Top With Plunging Neckline

When it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media, buxom blond Lindsey Pelas know how to get the job done. In her latest Instagram update, the model shared a series of selfies that featured her flaunted her impressive cleavage sporting a tiny crop top with a plunging neckline as she fought off a bout of boredom.

Lindsey’s top was part of a flirty matching outfit that was white with black polka dots. The top had sheered seams and a deep neckline that put plenty of cleavage on display. The number barely covered her nipples, and it featured off-the-shoulder short sleeves. A knot in the middle drew the eye to her chest. The set also included a miniskirt with a gathered waist and flared hemline.

The model might not have had much to do, but she looked stylish. Her long, blond locks were styled in loose waves with a side part.

For accessories, she sported a pair of hoop earrings, and she wore a pink polish on her fingernails.

Many of the comments came from admirers who enjoyed seeing Lindsey in the outfit.

“I love the way you work the camera. You are so beautiful Lindsey. Always. Bored or not,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful and Sexy. Great Shots,” wrote a second Instagram user, adding smiley face and flame emoji.

“You maybe bored sweetheart but you are looking amazingly beautiful as always,” quipped a third follower.

“You look better bored than most do on their best day,” joked a fourth admirer with several emoji that included devil emoji.

The update consisted of three photos that captured Lindsey sitting in a white director’s chair. She held a camera near her face to snap the selfies.

In the first picture, Lindsey’s legs were crossed. She sat on the side of her hip, showing off the bare skin on the back of her thigh. She held one hand in her hair while looking at the lens in her hand. The pose showed off the sexy curve of her hip as well as her flat abs.

The second frame captured the popular influencer as she looked at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. She held the camera near her head while her other elbow rested on the arm of the chair.

The final photo was zoomed in a bit, and Lindsey gave the lens a flirty smile while she placed one finger to her cheek. The snap gave her online audience a good look at her massive cleavage.