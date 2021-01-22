Tahlia Hall Brings The Heat In A Tiny Snakeskin-Print Bikini On Instagram

Tahlia Hall added another titillating post to her Instagram page today. The Australian model flaunted her perky assets and killer figure in a snapshot that captured her wearing a sexy bikini set.

The update featured the 23-year-old influencer in her skimpy swimwear while posing in a place that looked like a roof deck of a building. The stunning view behind her showed some skyscrapers and the bright blue sky. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Brisbane, Queensland.

Tahlia posed several meters away from the railing. She popped her hip to the side, occupying the middle of the frame. The babe raised her right hand to the side of her head, seemingly running her fingers through her hair. She let her left arm hang on her side as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze and parted lips. Sunshine enveloped her body, highlighting her bodacious curves.

Tahlia wore a two-piece, snakeskin-print swimsuit from the brand Gypsea Rose Swim. The bathing suit had a red base with black splotches.

The tiny top featured fully lined triangle cups that strained against her shapely breasts. The deep neckline showcased a tantalizing view of her décolletage. It had thin straps that clung to her neck for support, but it looked like her bust stretched out the piece.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which highlighted her flat stomach. Like the top, the lower garment boasted strings that were tied on the sides of her hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. The bold-colored swimwear beautifully complemented her flawless skin.

Tahlia sported several accessories with her scanty ensemble, including a necklace with a small cross pendant and a silver-colored bangle. She wore her long blond hair down and styled in loose waves.

The internet personality left the caption empty. She gave credit to her bikini sponsor, Gypsea Rose Swim, by tagging the retailer in the picture.

This latest upload quickly earned more than 5,500 likes and upwards of 80 comments in just an hour of posting. Tahlia’s admirers flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments about her beauty and body. Some others decided to chime in using their choice of emoji.

“Your HIPS are SCRUMPTIOUS!!!!!!” one of her fans commented, adding a mix of heart-eyes and flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are my dream woman. You have an angelic face and a body of a goddess,” wrote another follower.

“Wow! Amazing shot! You look hot in red,” gushed a third social media user.