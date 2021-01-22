Christine Quinn Enjoys Bora Bora Vacation In Louis Vuitton Bikini: ‘Do We Like These Messy Brows?’

Christine Quinn, who is best known for starring on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself on vacation. The bombshell beauty lives a luxurious life and is using the social media platform to show off some pics she took on her most recent getaway.

Quinn stunned in an orange bikini top that featured designer Louis Vuitton’s signature print all over in white. The item of clothing had thin straps that went around her neck and displayed her decolletage. She accessorized herself with dangling jeweled earrings, a watch, rings, bracelets, and numerous necklaces, one of which featured a pendant that read her first name and another that was in the shape of a padlock. Quinn painted her nails with a coat of pink polish and styled her long blond hair down for the occasion.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors in front of a clear blue sky. She held onto her locks with her right hand and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, the reality star tilted her head while back while sitting down on a straw chair. She let her hair fall behind the seat and looked up at the camera with a smile.

In the third and final frame, Quinn shared a photo that showcased her view of the clear water from a bridge pathway. It looked to have been taken while the sun was setting and appeared to be very peaceful.

She geotagged her post with Bora Bora, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 71,000 likes and over 1,280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“Casually in like $100M worth of jewelry, you’re the diamond queen,” one user wrote.

“CHRISTIIIINNEE girl why you so perfect,” another person shared.

“Omg, you are stunning. Enjoy the sun babe,” remarked a third fan.

“Live your very best life queen,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Quinn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer black lace bodysuit that featured an all-over floral pattern from Rihanna’s successful brand Savage X Fenty. Quinn is a celebrity ambassador for the company and was seen teaming the look with red heels.