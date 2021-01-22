Carrie Underwood Calls Song Jacob ‘A Blessing From God’ In Touching Birthday Post

Carrie Underwood called her youngest son Jacob “a blessing from God,” as the country superstar shared a photo to mark his second birthday. Carrie wrote a lovely series of remarks detailing her feelings for her child in the caption of a photo of the toddler as a newborn, seen here.

In the snap, Jacob wore a soft hospital cap made of pink and blue knitting atop his head. His eyes were closed as he was faced the camera. The 2019 photograph saw the infant wrapped in a blanket with a pink and blue duck graphic atop it.

It was in the caption of the image that Carrie’s skills as a songwriter came shining through. She remarked that she and her husband of 10 years, Mike Fisher, longed for their son, praying for and walking a long, hard road in order to one day hold him in their arms.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

“Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around,” she said, giving her 10 million followers a glimpse into the couple’s life as parents to Jacob and his older brother Isaiah.

She concluded her post by telling her son that he was loved, cherished, and an incredible blessing.

In the second episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country, a video series where she and Mike spoke candidly about their lives, they discussed the difficulties they had conceiving their child after suffering multiple miscarriages, three of them within a two-year span.

Carrie recalled Mike coming to her at one point and telling her they were going to have another baby, it was going to be a boy, and his name was going to be Jacob.

Her initial response was one of confusion as she questioned her husband about his statement. He said it was just his feeling. Carrie and Mike’s fourth try at conceiving was the miracle the couple hoped for. They welcomed their second child in January 2019.

In the video, the duo revealed that Jacob was not a name they initially considered. Mike’s feeling and the way the biblical Jacob “wrestled with God throughout the night and he wouldn’t let him go until he got his blessing” tied the name to their newborn.

Fans of the country superstar added their own birthday wishes for Jacob in the comments section of Carrie’s post.

“Beautiful words from a beautiful mom for a beautiful baby. Blessings for your entire family,” penned one follower.

“Look at his smile in that pic!!! He knew God placed him with a loving family!!” remarked a second Instagram user.