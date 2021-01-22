Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill Lifts Up Lace Lingerie While Standing On Sofa: ‘Valentine’s Day Vibes’

Taylor hiked up her babydoll for an Instagram tease.

Taylor Hill got into the Valentine’s Day spirit a few weeks early in a stunning new photo posted to Instagram by Victoria’s Secret this week. The gorgeous shot, shared on January 21, showed the model standing on a sofa in a lace babydoll dress which she pulled up with both hands.

Taylor flashed a big smile and all her hard work on her body as she modeled the floaty semi-sheer lingerie number, which was taken from the brand’s new collection for the Holiday. Her long legs were on full show as she bent her left leg and exposed her thighs while her tanned skin glowed.

The revealing bright red number featured two pieces of see-through lace that plunged low over her chest to flash her décolletage and toned arms. It had two thin strings over both shoulders and a floaty skirt that started above her waist, with a silky red ribbon tied into a large bow over the front of her torso.

The 24-year-old Dating in New York star wore her brunette locks in a slightly wavy bob with a center part that framed her stunning features and sat almost in line with her jaw. She tilted her head back slightly and looked directly at the camera with her lips apart.

Taylor posed in front of a gray and white trellis-style background and stood on a sofa with large white cushions.

In the caption, Victoria’s Secret described the babydoll look as “sweet and classic” to give the vibes of the Holiday and tagged Taylor’s account on the snap. Plenty of Instagram users praised her in the comments section.

“Can’t go wrong with this!!” one fan wrote with a smiley face and two thumbs up emoji.

“The best angel ever.. Love you Taylor,” another commented alongside a red heart.

“Gorgeous model,” a third person wrote.

“Wonderful Picture she looks beautiful,” a fourth comment read with a kissing lips emoji.

The upload was a hit, racking up more than 68,200 likes and 215-plus comments.

The stunning snap came after Taylor also got into the Valentine’s Day spirit earlier this month in another hot photo shared to social media.

The supermodel lay back on pink silk sheets while surrounded by cushions in a light pink lingerie set, made up of a bra and garter belt. Taylor also rocked sheer baby pink stockings and gave a peek at her toned booty as she stretched both arms above her head and pulled a kissy face.