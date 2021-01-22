Delilah Belle Hamlin Flaunts Cleavage & Perky Buns In Scanty Gray Bikini

Delilah Belle Hamlin posted two sizzling snapshots of herself on her Instagram page. In the new share uploaded Thursday, January 21, the American model flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy bikini set.

The 22-year-old rocked a skimpy, gray bikini top that looked amazing on her flawlessly tanned complexion. The top had tiny cups that hardly contained her chest, showing the slightest hint of underboob. However, the cups were fully-lined — covering her nipples from view. Its plunging neckline also showcased her cleavage. The halter-style straps clung to her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that had a simple design. The thong fit her perfectly with high leg cuts that accentuated her lean legs. The back portion also showcased her pert derrière.

In the pictures, Delilah also sported a long sleeve sweatshirt and lounge shorts. They appeared to be from the same line from a brand called 437, a luxury swimwear and apparel brand based in Toronto, Canada. The sweater had a slightly cropped look with red prints along the sleeves and back. The bottoms had a stretchable waistband, and the length reached her thighs. The garment had a loose, comfortable fit.

In the first snap, Delilah posed in the middle of the frame with her right hip popped to the side. She stood with one leg forward with her knee bent and placed her hands on her hips. Her eyes were partly covered by her hair as she gazed down at the camera with her head tilted.

In the second image, the hottie posed with her backside directed to the camera. She sat on her legs on a cream-colored blanket. She tugged on her thong as she looked over her shoulder and stared at the lens. The sunshine hit some parts of her body, making it glow.

Delilah left her blond hair down with its long strands cascading over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with a necklace, bracelets, and several rings.

In the caption, she expressed her fondness for the set. She also gave credit to 437 by tagging the retailer in the post.

As of this writing, the jaw-dropping photos gained more than 21,500 likes and 60-plus messages. Avid social media supporters went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her enviable figure. Countless other fans struggled with words and, instead, chimed in with a mix of emoji.

“I am obsessed with this look! You look so sexy!!” a fan commented.

“Holy moly! You are so gorgeous, and have a perfect body,” added another follower.

“A real life doll! Love those lips!” wrote a third admirer.