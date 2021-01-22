Stassi Schroeder Shares Sweet First Photos Of Baby Hartford, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars & Other Celebs React

The former Bravo star gave fans a first look at her 2-week-old daughter.

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark gave fans a first look at their newborn daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose.

After quietly welcoming their baby girl earlier this month, the former Vanderpump Rules stars shared a series of four photos and video clips to Instagram as they celebrated their daughter’s two week birthday.

Stassi first posted a pic of baby Hartford napping while wrapped in a white blanket in a floral-printed bassinet. Another clip showed the newborn wide awake and sucking sweetly on a pacifier while wearing a black onesie.

The new mom captioned the post, which can be seen below, by explaining that she and Beau spent the last few weeks enjoying alone time with their baby and are finally ready to share a first look at her with their followers. The Next Level Basic author added that Hartford is “the best thing” that ever happened to her.

The post resulted in thousands of likes and comments from fans and celebrity friends, including the couple’s Bravo besties from Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“So sassy already,” commented Jax Taylor, who is expecting a son with Brittany Cartwright in April.

“Beautiful sweet angel!!! We love you so much Hartford!!” wrote expectant mom Brittany.

“I can’t wait to snuggle her we love you Hartford!!!!” added pal Kristen Doute.

“Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!!” wrote Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Katie’s husband, Tom Schwartz, also chimed in to joke at the last image of baby Hartford lounging with her pacifier is his “signature floor pose.”

Stassi’s good friend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, also reacted to the pic, as did Summer House stars Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Stephen McGee and Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper.

Actress Kaley Cuoco also offered the new parents congratulations as she zeroed in on baby Hartford’s “#bootd (baby outfit of the day).

Stassi first announced her pregnancy in June, just days after she was let g from Vanderpump Rules. She kept fans in the loop with updates and bump photos throughout her pregnancy. A rep for the former Bravo star revealed to People that she gave birth on Thursday, Jan. 7 to the 7 lbs., 3 oz. baby girl.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” Stassi and Beau told the outlet. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens.”

They added that they felt “so blessed and grateful” for their beautiful and healthy child.