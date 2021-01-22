Nicky Gile Rides A Jet Ski In Plunging Black Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

American model Nicky Gile offered her 1.8 million followers a Friday treat when she posted a new update on Instagram. The gorgeous influencer rocked a risqué black one-piece swimsuit that flaunted her toned physique and ample assets as she spent the day in the ocean.

The saucy snaps showed Nicky sitting on a jet ski in the water. The geotag revealed that the pics were taken in Miami Beach, Florida. In the first pic, she snapped from the side. The babe held onto the handlebar with both hands as she looked to the side, seemingly at something that struck her attention.

In the background, the vast ocean stretched off into the distance. A bridge and the shoreline were also visible in the shot.

The second snap showed Nicky in a similar stance, but in a slightly different angle with more of the front side of her body shown in the photo. This time, she gazed at the lens. The sunlight made her skin appear glowing.

A swipe to the right featured a short clip of Nicky flaunting her curves. She made use of her phone’s front camera, holding the mobile device in front of her face to get the best angle possible. She gazed at the screen while holding some strands of hair in place.

Nicky’s swimsuit was black and featured a plunging neckline that reached her midriff and flaunted her incredible cleavage. It had thin straps that went over her shoulders for support. The swimwear also had low-cut sides that showcased plenty of skin.

The bottom part of the garment had sides that were cut up high to her hips, elongating her lean legs. The back portion also showed a hint of her perky booty. The dark-colored bathing suit complemented her flawless complexion.

Nicky kept her jewelry minimal, wearing barely there nose ring and a ring. Her blond hair was windswept with the long strands hanging down her back. She styled her locks into sleek, straight strands.

Nicky wrote a question in the caption. She also tagged two Instagram pages in the picture.

The latest update was a hit with her online supporters. In less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, the share has earned more than 20,100 likes and over 290 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the beauty’s looks and to praise her fantastic figure.

“You have a nice figure, and you are so beautiful,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re so gorgeous,” echoed another follower, adding a yellow heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I got lost in your eyes. I could stare at you all day,” wrote a third admirer.