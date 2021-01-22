Abby Dowse Wears Nothing Underneath A Racy Cut-Out Mini Dress That Leaves Little To The Imagination

The hottie slayed the LBD look, rocking a risque number from Fashion Nova.

Abby Dowse headed into the weekend with a sultry Instagram share in which she revealed her “Friday mood” and a whole lot more. The blond beauty took the little black dress look one step further as she showed some serious skin in a racy cut-out number that left barely anything to the imagination, going sans underwear and tantalizing followers with her perky assets.

The photo captured Abby in profile, giving her audience an eyeful of the outfit’s most dazzling feature: a series of cutouts that completely exposed the model’s flank. The risqué design flashed an incredible amount of underboob, showing beyond any doubt that Abby wasn’t wearing anything underneath the form-hugging number. The dress was kept in place by three large O-ring details that accentuated her chest, waist, and lower body. The shiny ornaments brought out her glowing tan, further emphasizing the vast expanse of skin left on display.

The Australian smokeshow showed off her insane figure while posing seductively on a white sofa. She spread her arms sideways to flaunt her impossibly small waist and chiseled midriff, all the while fixing the lens with an intense, alluring gaze. Her killer legs were left in full view of the camera due to the garment’s daringly short length. A sexy side slit bared her hip, teasing a glimpse of her pert posterior.

The outfit featured a singular long sleeve that drew even more attention to the overall scarcity of fabric. The one-shoulder design gave followers a peek at Abby’s toned arm, creating a tastefully décolleté half-bandeau neckline.

The 31-year-old accessorized with black stilettos that perfectly complemented the ultra-revealing attire. They sported long straps that crisscrossed around her ankles and tied in the front. The babe showcased the fabulous heels by crossing one leg over the other and stretching her pins to the forefront of the shot. A black Balenciaga purse completed the smoking-hot look.

In her caption, Abby tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the eye-popping attire. She expressed her love for the look with a dark heart emoji, adding a wine glass that seemingly hinted at her plans for the day.

The steamy upload immediately caught the eyes of her fans, racking up more than 11,000 likes in just 33 minutes. Many of her admirers felt compelled to leave gushing remarks under the photo, complimenting Abby’s beauty and seductive appearance.

“Legit made me gasp when I saw this,” raved one person. “Can’t even put into words how good you look,” they added.

“Absolutely stunning,” remarked another user. “Never fail to amaze me.”

“Wow that dress on you Abby [is] absolutely stunning,” read a third message.

“You are my literal goals,” declared a fourth devotee.