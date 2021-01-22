‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Zende Opens Up About His Feelings For Zoe

Friday’s spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will press Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) for answers. She wants to know about his feelings for her even though she is promised to another.

Zoe and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are engaged to be married. But, per the daily spoilers, it seems as if her fiancé was only her second choice.

Zoe Pushes Zende

Perhaps Zoe would have never pushed Zende for the truth if it had not been for Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). The designer had shown a definite interest in her sister after Zoe and Carter got engaged. The model burned with jealousy every time she watched them flirt with each other. But it was only after Paris admitted that she and Zende had shared a kiss that Zoe decided that she needed clarity.

Zoe wants to know if she had meant something to the designer, as seen below. Did all the flirtations mean nothing to him? She feels used now that she sees him treating Paris in a similar manner. She wants answers from him about their connection. Was it real or had she been imagining that there was a spark between them?

Zoe corners Zende and asks him questions that would better be left unanswered. He finds himself in a predicament because he wants to be honest, but he also wants to be loyal to his friend, Carter.

After he asks about Carter, Zoe attempts to get Zende to admit his true feelings today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/1ooE3ngAdl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 15, 2021

Zende Opens Up

According to SheKnows Soaps, Zende will realize that it is futile to deny his feelings for the model. They shared a special connection but it was over now. Surely, it would make no difference if he tells her the truth because she had already committed herself to Carter. They were planning their wedding and neither could betray Forrester Creations’ COO.

Zende will then share some secrets that will blow her mind. Before she and Carter even slept together, he had reached out to her. On that fateful evening, he had sent a text message to her and begged her not to take things fast with the attorney. Zende had wanted her to stall her relationship with Carter because he wanted a shot at love with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that when Zoe sees the text for herself, she will be beside herself. She will realize that things could have turned out differently had technology played along and she had received it. She would have made different decisions if she had known that Zende cared for her.

But is Zoe willing to give up a life with Carter?