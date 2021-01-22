Jess Hunt Flaunts Enviable Physique In Revealing Top And Skintight Miniskirt

British bombshell Jess Hunt left tens of thousands of Instagram users stunned on Thursday, January 21, when she shared some sizzling new photos of her enviable figure.

The 24-year-old internet sensation was photographed in front of a white wall for the two-slide series as she struck two sexy poses.

Jess leaned against the wall in the first image as she faced the camera. She had one leg in front of the other while she popped one hip out — a move that emphasized her curves further. She also had both arms above her head while wearing a sultry expression on her face as she looked directly at the camera. The second photo honed in on her torso, highlighting her hips, midsection, and chest. She placed her left hand on her shoulder and her right hand on her midriff.

Her long blond hair was flipped to the right and looked to be blown out as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. She rocked her nails short with a shimmering pearl-colored polish.

She showcased her flawless form in a scanty all-black ensemble from White Fox Boutique, an Australian-based apparel company. Her top featured a halterneck design with spaghetti straps, ruched detailing, an elasticated back, and a plunging U-shaped neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. She paired the garment with a miniskirt that looked to be made out of satin. The high-waisted number, which featured a tie-up side detail and ruched sides, successfully accentuated her curvy hips, slender core, and toned thighs.

Jess added some glitz to the party look by sporting large gold hoop earrings and two gold bracelets.

In the post’s caption, she advertised White Fox Boutique and tagged the company’s Instagram handle.

Thursday’s photo set was met with a great deal of support from social media users, amassing more than 63,000 likes since going live just eight hours ago. More than 300 admirers also headed to the comments section to praise Jess on her beauty and her choice of attire.

“How are you even real,” one user wanted to know, adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“You are just unbelievable,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with a string of black heart symbols.

“So gorgeous!!! Love this set,” a third admirer gushed.

“Not surprised that this looks insane on you,” a fourth individual wrote.

The model, who is the founder of the vegan makeup line Refy Beauty, often tantalizes her fans with stunning looks on social media.