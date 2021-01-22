‘Love Is Blind’ Star Lauren Speed-Hamilton Looks Flawless In A Green Bikini During Luxurious Tropical Getaway

Lauren Speed-Hamilton gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Thursday when she shared a few photos from her luxurious tropical getaway. The Love Is Blind contestant looked hotter than ever as she relaxed in the pool in a sexy bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The 32-year-old shared a total of three snaps in the sizzling update that has earned nothing but praise since hitting her feed. The post kicked off with a close-up shot that framed Lauren from her shoulders to her hips as she took a dip in a refreshing pool. She placed one of her perfectly manicured hands provocatively over her busty while spreading the other over her midsection, giving the shot a seductive vibe.

As for her look for the day, Lauren was clad in a vibrant green bikini from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The scanty two-piece included a bandeau top that wrapped tightly around her voluptuous chest and featured a large piece of gold hardware in the middle of its cups that drew attention to her ample cleavage.

The reality television star sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same bold hue that were just as risque. the swimwear showcased her curvy hips thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which also teased a glimpse of her shapely thighs. The same gold charm fell in the middle of its thick waistband, which wrapped tightly around Lauren’s hips and accentuated her tiny waist. Fans could also get a glimpse of her taut stomach and abs in the shot, much to their delight.

The second slide of the set captured the beauty posing at the edge of the pool with her legs spread wide. She appeared to be indulging in a slice of watermelon and a mimosa as the moment was captured, while a large tray of delectable breakfast foods floated in the water in front of her.

Lauren posed with her hubby Cameron Hamilton in the final photo of the upload, whom she met and married on Love Is Blind. The pair were all smiles as they stood next to each other, clearly enjoying their time in the undisclosed island location.

The snaps certainly proved popular with the influencer’s fans, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Looking snatched!!! And blissed out,” one person wrote.

“You be breaking the intenet honey!!! It’s the GLOW,” remarked another fan.

“Really love to see you happy,” a third follower quipped.

“Green is def your color,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 136,000 likes after just 11 hours of going live.