Vale Genta Shows Off Her Booty In An Orange Thong In A Pool With A View

Vale shared a series of photos from her St. Barths trip.

Vale Genta treated her online admirers to a look at her ripped physique from multiple different angles in her latest Instagram share, but her bikini body vied with the scenic view for her 1.5 million followers’ attention.

Vale’s post included three new pics taken during her trip to St. Barths. She’s shared a few photos from her Caribbean getaway on her IG page, and they’ve all proved to be popular. Her most recent offering was a visual feast for her followers, who were given a glimpse of the stunning view from her villa’s infinity pool. It overlooked some of the island’s rolling hills and valleys. The turquoise sea could also be seen on the right side of the snapshots.

There was a wooden deck below the pool, and it was surrounded by a manicured hedge. Vale chose to pose next to a single palm plant with fan-shaped fronds.

The model wore an orange string bikini that complemented her skin’s bronze glow. It included a triangle top with thin shoulder straps instead of a halter neck, but the piece still tied in the back. Her bottoms had a low front and side ties that were stretched up high on her hips. The strings were secured in floppy bows, and their ends were adorned with small tassels.

Vale’s bling included a pair of dangle hoop earrings and a station necklace. Her blond hair was glossy and styled with a soft wave.

In her first photo, she stood in the sparkling water. She placed her right knee on the wooden deck, leaving her left leg submerged to the knee. She looked serene as she closed her eyes and tilted her head to the side.

Vale’s abs were the star of the show, thanks to their chiseled appearance. Her waist was tiny, but her petite physique looked strong and gym-honed.

For her second pic, she turned around to show off her peachy posterior, revealing that her bottoms had a thong back. The glittering water appeared to reflect off her glistening buns as she raised her arms up in the air and laughed. Her final shot was similar to the first, but she was looking at the camera and giving it a small smirk.

Vale made her post interactive by asking her followers to share their caption ideas, and they seemed eager to please.

“Just casually waiting for the pool boy,” read a message that earned a “hahah” from Vale.

“Love me, hate me, either way I shine,” suggested another fan.

“It’s a Bootiful view,” a third admirer wrote.

“Your smile makes me weak in the [Biki]knees,” a fourth offering read.