Jade Grobler Flashes Underboob In A Tiny Bikini While Getting Photobombed By A Friend

Instagram hottie Jade Grobler titillated her 1.1 million followers with her latest social media update on Thursday, in which the gorgeous blonde shared a series of images that showed off lots of skin. In only seven hours, the post had garnered upwards of 18,600 likes and hundreds of adoring comments.

The South African-born model geotagged her location in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, where she currently resides. She also encouraged fans in the caption to continue swiping through the collection of snaps for a special surprise.

Jade’s revealing black bathing suit featured a tank bikini top with a snug fit that caused the soft flesh of her breasts to spill out from beneath the short hem. The low, scooped neckline appeared to have a row of tiny buttons in the center, which further accentuated the view of her tantalizing cleavage. The matching bottoms had double straps that rested high over her hips.

Jade crouched on the ground in front of a large mirror and balanced herself on one knee. In the last half of the snaps, one of Jade’s beloved puppies popped into frame behind her and had to be distracted by a toy.

Apparently, Jade’s killer look rendered most of her Instagram supporters speechless, as the comments section was flooded with adoring emoji. Most prolific in this case seemed to be the ever-popular flames and hearts in various colors, although the bomb also made several appearance. Some others did feel inclined to express their feelings in words, however.

“Wait, this isnt Charli’s back up account?” one fan teased, referring to Jade’s furry friend who made the unexpected appearance.

“Smoking hot lady in black,” declared a second person.

“Perfect rounded hips and thighs,” a third follower remarked, adding a fire emoji to emphasize the compliment.

“extremely beautiful… continue posting those wonderful photos that we all love, kisses,” a fourth fan gushed.

Recently, The Inquisitr covered a post in which the bikini model temporarily ditched her swimsuit and traded it in for a jaw-dropping little black dress. The form-fitting garment was embellished with a flattering ruched detailing up both sides, with accentuated the outline of Jade’s hourglass shape. The short hem covered only a few inches of her upper thighs, leaving the rest of her long legs bare and on full display.

Perhaps the most eye-catching detail of her attire was the dramatic cut-out across her decolletage that exposed all of her cleavage and made it quite evident Jade had chosen not to wear a bra. Her rounded breasts nearly spilled out from beneath the halter-style straps. To date, the share has garnered almost 27,000 likes.