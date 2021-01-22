Khloe Terae Sheds Her Ski Suit To Reveal Cleavage-Baring Bikini Top

Former Playboy Cybergirl of the Year Khloe Terae is well-known for raising temperatures on her eye-popping Instagram profile. With her latest offering, though, the 27-year-old model/influencer brought the heat to her 2.6 million followers despite being snapped in a particularly frigid setting.

On Friday, Terae set her already tempting timeline ablaze with a stunning, multi-pic slideshow documenting a trip to Aspen, Colorado’s Buttermilk Mountain, which has hosted the Winter X Games on a number of occasions. And while she was rocking a ski suit that was appropriate for the winter weather, she still managed to leave the slopes sizzling by unzipping the outfit down the front to reveal a bikini top which put her cleavage on full display.

In the accompanying caption, Terae tagged the alternative fashion boutique Dolls Kill for creating her unique, metallic suit. She also maintained that it was absolutely warm enough for her to be skiing in a skimpy bikini.

Whether that was true or not, the Toronto, Canada product’s followers were firmly on-board with her decision to bare some skin atop the snow-capped hill. In little more than 30 minutes after going live, the sultry share was already approaching the 5,000-like mark. Moreover, the comments section was inundated with flowery replies and virtual wolf whistles.

“Yassss you sexy microwave sister,” cheered fellow model and social media siren Tiffany Keller.

“You’re going to cause an accident on the ski hill,” joked another admirer.

“Awesome beauty and body shape [heart emoji],” gushed a third commenter.

“You gonna melt all the damn snow! Stop [fire emoji],” added a fourth follower.

Throughout the sexy spread, Terae was shown posing with her poles in hand and her boots locked into a pair of skis. Behind her, a vast mountain expanse, an overcast sky and a smattering of fir trees filled the frame. In spite of the picturesque scenery, it was Terae’s striking likeness that owned the shots.

Her flowing, golden blond locks and sun-kissed skin popped in stark contrast to her bright white surroundings. Meanwhile, her silvery, hooded ski suit scintillated in the natural light.

The insulated, one-piece shell was unzipped to Terae’s waist and open wide down the middle in several of the shots. Beneath it, her perky assets were accentuated in a white bikini top that covered little beyond her NSFW areas. Her taut midsection was also visible in some of the photos.

