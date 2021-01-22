Adrienne Bailon Slays In Leather Trench Coat And Thigh-High Boots

Adrienne Bailon is slaying in her newest Instagram post. The talk show host put on a monochromatic look and posed for a couple of photos which she shared to her feed on January 21. The 37-year-old slayed in a brown leather trench coat which she paired with matching boots, bag, and sunglasses.

While standing up against a large cement wall, Adrienne posed with an unamused look on her face. She stood with her legs crossed, as the shafts of her boots landed midway up her thigh. Only a small portion of her leg was exposed, as the hemline of her fashionable jacket landed a few inches below her rump. The trench coat featured baggy arms, large breast pockets, and a thick belt which Adrienne tied tightly around her tiny waist.

Adrienne held her small purse in front of her while holding on to the shoulder strap. Her dark-framed sunnies had wide lenses and pushed some of her hair away from her face. She wore her long ombre locks down and super straight, with a few strands blowing in the wind. The former Disney star accessorized the outfit with gold jewelry which included hoop earrings and several rings.

After sharing three photos of her look, Adrienne shared a side-by-side photo of herself with her Cheetah Girls co-stars and some of the biggest names at Tuesday’s presidential inauguration.

The throwback photo of Adrienne with Raven Symone, Sabrina Byran, and Kiely Williams was from their 2003 film. The four young women each sported a different bold color as they embraced one another, which reflected the same colors worn by Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Adrienne joked in her caption that she was “trying to be like the greats” and encouraged her followers to swipe through her photoshoot to see the fun side-by-side. She also tagged the designers of all four of her pieces which included Pretty Little Thing and Lavoute.

In a few hours, the post from Adrienne brought in over 77,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the actress complimented her monochromatic look, while also commenting on the similarities between the Cheetah Girls and the patriotic women.

“Wait but this fit is fire & the last pic is iconic,” one fan wrote.

“THE CONTENT WE WANT THE CONTENT WE NEED,” another added with several brown heart emoji.

“That’s a pretty crazy coincidence,” a third fan commented.

“Your photos are glamorous. But That last photo is everything,” a fourth follower wrote.