Yarishna Ayala Rocks A Miniscule Bikini On Her Last Day In Los Angeles

Puerto Rican Fitness model Yarishna Ayala wowed her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest bikini update. The post, which went live on Thursday, January 21, saw the celebrity sunning herself in a teeny bikini.

In the caption, she revealed that it was her last day in Los Angeles. According to an earlier update, she had been there to participate in the DMV Iron Gym wellness conference.

Sitting on a towel on a wooden deck, Yarishna wore a skimpy green bikini. The triangular cups barely covered her ample assets and plenty of her cleavage was on display as a result of this. Black shoestring straps laced through the cups and tied up around her neck in a halter-style. A matching thong sat high on her hips, giving her supporters a view of her shapely thighs and washboard abs as she took the selfie.

Yarishna wore a straw wide-brimmed hat and she held it with her perfectly manicured fingernails as she posed. This meant that her eyes were covered. However, the rest of her face was on display, as were her long dark locks, which had been straightened and hung down over one shoulder.

While the Instagram sensation filled the majority of the photo, a clear glass barrier could be seen behind her as well as some greenery off into the distance.

Yarishna’s followers quickly responded after she posted the image. It only took seven hours for the snap to amass 25,200 likes and more than 260 comments from her admiring fans.

“Amazing pose,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Enjoy it!!!!” a fan declared excitedly.

“Wow baby always looking beautiful,” another user stated.

“Awesome,” a fourth person simply stated.

Some of the comments were written in languages other than English. Among these, the Spanish term “hermosa” cropped up regularly. According to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful” in English.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers also resorted to the use of emoji in order to convey how they felt. As to be expected, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, considering Yarishna’s chiseled physique, the use of the muscly arm was also prevalent.

This is not the first time that Yarishna has flaunted her muscular form while wearing this particular bathing suit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she stood on a balcony while wearing the scanty attire. With her back to the camera, her fans got a backside view of the swimwear and they certainly couldn’t wait to voice their opinions on the pose.