Cindy Prado Flaunts Insane Body In Nude-Colored Thong Bikini

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado has been enjoying a fun birthday vacation in St. Barths with some of her closest friends. The Instagram sensation has been snapping photos all along the way and posting them to her timeline. Her latest upload came on January 21, where she shared nine different pics of herself in the same nude bikini.

Cindy wore a daring bathing suit that included a push-up top and thong bottoms. The unique top had a cheetah print pattern imprinted on the nude fabric in brown and gold. The piece resembled that of a tankini, with a large piece of fabric coming to a point just by the model’s belly button. Cindy’s cleavage popped up from the swimsuit’s low neckline and was bronzed from her time soaking up the sun.

In some of the photos, Cindy turned her bum toward the camera and flashed her bare backside in the thong. The front of the bottoms featured ruched fabric hanging on a thin string, which the influenced tugged down on in some of the pics.

While spraying herself with tanner, Cindy stretched out her body showing off her toned torso and strong legs. She wore her long dirty blond locks down and in loose waves which she swung to one side of her head. As she stared at the camera, the social media star propped herself up on a large chaise lounge as the setting sun shone down on her.

In the caption, Cindy noted that her bikini was from Fashion Nova, a clothing company for which she is an ambassador. She added a sun and palm tree emoji to symbolize her vacation at St. Barths, and the rays she took in while she was photographed.

In just a few hours, the sexy new snapshot from Cindy brought in over 42,000 likes and 570 comments. Fans of the model commented on her hot physique and seductive swimsuit.

“I can’t take you sometimes,” one user wrote.

“I love every single one,” pal and fellow influencer Celeste Bright added.

“You always slay,” social media star Casey Boonstra commented.

The 28-year-old wowed her 1.9 million followers earlier this week when she posed naked in a pool. The Cuban smokeshow wore just her birthday suit to commemorate her special day but covered up enough to keep herself from exposing too much. Cindy draped her arms over her chest and crossed her legs as she stretched out her body and leaned her head back to soak up some rays.